Boyer Valley fall to top-ranked Mustangs in regional tournament

Newell-Fonda buried 10 three-point baskets and 10 girls reached the scoring column for the Mustangs on Tuesday night, as the top-ranked team in Class 1A defeated Boyer Valley 75-22 in a Region 2 quarterfinal game at Newell.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for BV and ended the Lady Bulldogs’ 2021-22 season at 8-15 overall under veteran head coach Larry Neilsen.

With the win, N-F improved to 21-1 and will now take on Audubon (16-8) in a regional semifinal contest tonight (Friday) at Newell.

N-F raced out to a 30-5 first-quarter lead and led 58-10 at halftime. Each team scored 12 points in the third quarter, as the Mustangs took a 70-22 lead into the fourth.

BV failed to score over the final eight minutes, while N-F netted only five points.

Leah Cooper, BV’s lone senior, led the Lady Bulldogs with nine of her team’s 22 points, including seven in the second half alone.

Cooper also had six rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Ava Ten Eyck contributed five points, four boards and two steals.

Kristen Neilsen had four points, two assists and one steal.

Jessica O’Day finished with two points and six boards, while Maria Puck had two points, one board and one assist.