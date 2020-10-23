Boyer Valley falls in three games to Wildcats in 1A regional play

Boyer Valley suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A regional first-round match on Monday night at Glidden.

The host Wildcats won 25-19, 25-21, 25-17, as Boyer Valley saw its season end at 16-10 overall in matches and 43-37 in games.

It was the second loss this season to G-R, which lost a tough five-game match to the Wildcats back on September 10 at Glidden.

"Simply put, we couldn’t get the kills when we needed them. I don’t think we played that particularly bad, but it certainly wasn’t our best outing of the year," commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.

"I give Glidden-Ralston a lot of credit. They dug a lot of balls and their serve receive was real solid," he added.

"Going into the game, we were confident that if we served well, that would position ourselves to get the win. We had 19 service errors the last time we played Glidden-Ralston, but they simply played better," Neilsen remarked.

Lauren Malone led all BV servers by going 11-of-11 with one ace.