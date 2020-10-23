Boyer Valley falls in three games to Wildcats in 1A regional play

Boyer Valley suffered a 3-0 sweep at the hands of Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A regional first-round match on Monday night at Glidden.
The host Wildcats won 25-19, 25-21, 25-17, as Boyer Valley saw its season end at 16-10 overall in matches and 43-37 in games.
It was the second loss this season to G-R, which lost a tough five-game match to the Wildcats back on September 10 at Glidden.
"Simply put, we couldn’t get the kills when we needed them. I don’t think we played that particularly bad, but it certainly wasn’t our best outing of the year," commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.
"I give Glidden-Ralston a lot of credit. They dug a lot of balls and their serve receive was real solid," he added.
"Going into the game, we were confident that if we served well, that would position ourselves to get the win. We had 19 service errors the last time we played Glidden-Ralston, but they simply played better," Neilsen remarked.
Lauren Malone led all BV servers by going 11-of-11 with one ace.
Katelyn Neilsen was 10-of-10 with three aces and Sydney Klein was 8-of-8 with two aces.
Kristen Neilsen also was 10-of-11. Leah Cooper was 9-of-10 with one ace and Maclayn Houston finished 10-of-12 with one ace.
Cooper paced the Lady Bulldogs at the net with nine kills.
Katelyn Neilsen added seven kills. Houston was next with six kills, while Addie Wood had three kills on the night.
Malone led the team with 15 assists. Klein added eight assists.
Kristen Neilsen led in digs with 13. Cooper was one back with 12 and Katelyn Neilsen wound up with eight.
Monday’s loss also ended the volleyball careers for three BV seniors in Katelyn Neilsen, Klein and Wood.
Katelyn Neilsen is Larry’s daughter.
"Those three girls have put a lot of time into the program, both during the regular season and during the spring and summer, too. They have all played various positions throughout their high school careers to make the best team we could offer," Neilsen said.
"They will definitely be missed," the Lady Bulldog boss added.
Neilsen’s BV club got in 26 matches and 80 sets in all during this unusual season of unchartered waters
"With all of the Covid-19 stuff, we started the season not knowing how long we would get to play, but we made it through the season essential with no disruptions and we all stayed healthy," Neilsen said.