Boyer Valley girls advance past Hawkeyes in regional play

The Boyer Valley girls opened postseason play on Thursday night with a 56-43 victory over West Harrison in a Class 1A, Region 2 first-round game at Dunlap.

The win was the second straight for BV, which defeated its Rolling Valley Conference foe for the third time this season in moving to 8-14 overall.

Larry Nielsen’s BV club now has a monstrous task in front of them, as the Lady Bulldogs will travel to Newell tonight (Tuesday) for a regional quarterfinal contest against top-ranked Newell-Fonda (20-1).

Thursday’s game between BV and WH was by far the closest of the three matchups this season, following up previous wins for BV of 70-26 and 59-30.

On this night, BV led by only two points at halftime at 26-24. The Lady Bulldogs then used a 15-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 41-29 lead into the fourth.

That was the difference, as BV held a slim 15-14 scoring edge over the final eight minutes.

On the night, BV was 1-of-9 from three-point range and 20-of-62 overall from the field for 32.3 percent.

The Lady Bulldogs also got to the free throw line 32 times, but converted only 15.

BV was paced by Leah Cooper and Talia Burkhart.

Cooper scored 13 points with nine rebounds, four steals and one assist, while Burkhart also netted 13 points with eight boards, four assists and three steals.

Ava Ten Eyck contributed seven points, eight boards, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Malone chipped in with seven points, three boards and two assists, while Kristen Neilsen had seven points, four assists, four steals and three boards.