Boyer Valley girls advance past River Valley in Class 1A regional play

Katelyn Neilsen and Talia Burkhart combined for 34 points on Thursday night, as the Boyer Valley girls opened Class 1A regional play with a 51-41 victory over River Valley at Dunlap.
The win improved Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 5-11 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Region 4 quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Kingsley-Pierson (20-1) at Kingsley.
The loss ended River Valley’s season at 0-20 overall.
River Valley actually led 9-5 after the first quarter, but BV went into halftime with a 21-16 advantage.
The Lady Bulldogs led by only four points at 31-27 to start the fourth quarter.
BV opened the final period on a 7-1 run for a 38-28 lead with six minutes remaining.
RV got back to within five at 40-35 with four minutes left, but the hosts followed with a 6-0 run to make it 46-35 with one minute showing on the clock.
BV then sealed the game at the free throw line, as the Lady Bulldogs converted 18-of-33 foul shots in all, including 13-of-19 in the second half alone.
Neilsen scored a game-high 24 points for BV, as she drained two of her four three-point field goals and knocked down 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter en route to netting 14 of her 24 points in the second half.
Neilsen also dished out five assists, collected four steals and had three rebounds.
Burkhart added 10 points, nine boards and two steals. She scored seven of her 10 points before halftime.
Lauren Malone had four points. Kristen Neilsen contributed three points and four boards.
Leah Cooper had three points and three boards. Kylie Petersen also had three points and two boards.
Ava Ten Eyck finished with two points and three steals with Makenzie Dumbaugh also having two points for the Lady Bulldogs, which won despite turning the ball over 23 times.
Maddie Thomas led RV’s scoring attack with 15 points. Sara Holtz also scored in double figures for the Wolverines with 12 points.