Boyer Valley girls advance past River Valley in Class 1A regional play

Katelyn Neilsen and Talia Burkhart combined for 34 points on Thursday night, as the Boyer Valley girls opened Class 1A regional play with a 51-41 victory over River Valley at Dunlap.

The win improved Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 5-11 overall going into tonight’s (Tuesday) Region 4 quarterfinal game against seventh-ranked Kingsley-Pierson (20-1) at Kingsley.

The loss ended River Valley’s season at 0-20 overall.

River Valley actually led 9-5 after the first quarter, but BV went into halftime with a 21-16 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs led by only four points at 31-27 to start the fourth quarter.

BV opened the final period on a 7-1 run for a 38-28 lead with six minutes remaining.

RV got back to within five at 40-35 with four minutes left, but the hosts followed with a 6-0 run to make it 46-35 with one minute showing on the clock.

BV then sealed the game at the free throw line, as the Lady Bulldogs converted 18-of-33 foul shots in all, including 13-of-19 in the second half alone.