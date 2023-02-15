Ava Klinker, Mariah Falkena and Lauren Malone combined for 55 points on Febuary 9, as the Boyer Valley girls began postseason play with a lopsided 66-41 victory over Whiting at Dunlap.

Winning for the second straight game and third time in four outings, BV improved to 8-14 overall on the season.

BV took control of the contest early on.

Leading by only two at 5-3 just two minutes in, BV scored the final 12 points of the quarter to take a 17-3 lead into the second.

Up 19-3 with five minutes left before halftime, the Lady Bulldogs went into the break up 20 at 34-14.

Cody Freland’s BV club then took a 54-23 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

Three girls hit in double figures for BV.

Ava Klinker had a career night, as she led the winners with 20 points, adding six rebounds, six steals and two assists.

Klinker scored 10 points in each half.

Mariah Falkena shot well from the outside, connecting for 18 points on six, three-point baskets, including five in the first half alone, as she netted 15 of her 18 points before halftime.

Lauren Malone chipped in with 17 points, four steals, two boards and two assists. She scored 12 of her 17 in the second half.

Malone drilled three long-range bombs for the winners.

Jessica O’Day had a nice all-around game with four points, 11 boards, three steals, two shot blocks and one assist.

Sarah Roberts added four points.

Malaya Bromert finished with two points and six steals, while Syliva Sullivan had one point, seven boards and three steals for the Lady Bulldogs.