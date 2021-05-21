Boyer Valley girls advance to regional final in golf

The Boyer Valley girls hosted a Class 1A regional golf tournament on Monday at the Dunlap

Golf Course.

The BV girls shot a team score of 408 to place second overall behind champion Kingsley-Pierson’s winning total of 398. Coon Rapids-Bayard took third at 427.

K-P, BV and CR-B all will advance to a regional final competition on Monday, May 24, at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course at Anita.

BV’s Alexia Miller took first place among the top individuals, shooting an 18-hole round of 92 (47-45).

Brooklyn Beery of K-P was runnerup medalist with a 95.

Makenzie Dumbaugh shot a 104 for BV with rounds of 50 and 54, respectively.

She was followed by Maci Miller (54-51--105), Katelyn Neilsen (55-52--107) and Jaci Petersen (59-49--108).

Final Team Standings

1. Kingsley-Pierson 398; 2. Boyer Valley 408; 3. Coon Rapids-