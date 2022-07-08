Boyer Valley girls avenge earlier defeats to Coon Rapids-Bayard

Eight of the nine girls in Boyer Valley’s lineup delivered at least one hit on Wednesday night, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a convincing 11-1 victory in six innings over Coon Rapids-Bayard in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal game at Coon Rapids.

The win was the third straight and fourth in five games for BV, which improved to 13-11 overall in moving into a regional semifinal contest against Woodbine (20-6) tonight (Friday) at Woodbine.

It will be the third game this season between the Rolling Valley Conference foes, as Woodbine won both regular season games by the scores of 5-0 and 9-4.

BV’s lopsided victory on Wednesday night also avenged two regular season shutouts to CR-B, following defeats of 13-0 and 6-0 to the Crusaders.

CR-B went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, but that would be it for the hosts, as BV netted three runs in the top of the third to take the lead for good at 3-1.

BV then pushed three more runs across in the fourth to make it 6-1 and then scored five times in the top of the sixth to break the game open and eventually win by the 10-run rule.

“I thought our girls came out hot with their bats tonight. We had hits up and down the lineup, as we put the ball in play and capitalized on their errors,” commented Boyer Valley coach Paige Gaskill.

“We were agressive on the bases and made them pay for their mistakes,” she added.

“Honestly, I can’t individual anyone out, because every single one of my players had great hits when we needed them.”

“Overall, the team is coming together very nicely toward the end of the season. If we keep playing this way, it will be a great game against Woodbine,” Gaskill said.

Hayley Follmann went 2-for-4 with one run scored for BV.

Maria Puck was 1-for-3 with one run. Talia Burkhart went 1-for-3 with two runs. Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-4 with one run batted in.

Jessica O’Day finished 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Zoey Yanak also was 1-for-4 with a doble, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Makenzie Dumbaugh went 1-for-1 with one RBI, while Anna Seuntjens was 1-for-4 in the win.