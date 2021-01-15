Boyer Valley girls avenge loss to CAM with six-point win at home

Boyer Valley hosted CAM in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Dunlap.
In the opener, Larry Neilsen’s BV club outscored CAM 14-5 over the game’s final five minutes, as the Lady Bulldogs picked up their biggest win of the season with a 56-50 victory at home.
In the nightcap, CAM outscored BV 14-4 over the final eight minutes and hit critical free throws at the end to pull out a 43-36 victory over the host Bulldogs.
Girls’ results
Tuesday’s six-point win for BV avenged a 21-point loss to CAM back on December 1 at Anita, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 3-6 in RVC play and 3-10 overall.
Despite turning the ball over 29 times, the BV girls were able to handle CAM’s pressure down the stretch and convert critical free throws at the end.
BV led by seven at 14-7 after one quarter and by seven again at halftime at 28-21.
CAM rallied and outscored BV 18-8 in the third quarter for a 39-36 lead going into the fourth.
CAM led 45-42 with five minutes remaining and 47-45 with three minutes left on the clock.
BV followed with a 5-0 run to go up 50-47 with two minutes left.
The Lady Bulldogs led 53-50 at the one-minute mark and sealed the deal at the free throw line, as the hosts were 14-of-22 at the foul line on the night, including 10-of-16 in the second half.
Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 16 points, adding seven steals, five rebounds and five assists.
She was 6-of-6 at the foul line.
Leah Cooper added 12 points, four boards and two assists before fouling out early in the fourth.
Jessica O’Day stepped up for BV with 11 points and five boards. Talia Burkhart had nice all-around game with five points, 13 boards, two assists and one steal.
Kylie Petersen also had four points and three boards. Lauren Malone chipped in with three points and two steals, while Jaci Petersen finished with two points and five boards.
Boys’ results
Tuesday’s matchup went back and forth throughout the game, as Shane Reineke’s BV club suffered only its second conference loss in falling to 7-2 in RVC play and 9-3 overall.
CAM’s win avenged a one-point 46-45 loss to BV in the season opener for both teams back on December 1 at Anita.
CAM led 21-19 at halftime, but BV outscored the Cougars 13-8 in the third quarter to take a 32-29 lead into the fourth.
CAM then scored 14 of the 18 points over the final eight minutes and sank critical free throws at the end to preserve the win.
Gavin Reineke hit three, three-point baskets and led BV with 17 points to go with five boards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck added seven points, five boards and three steals. Trevor Malone had five points and a team-high eight boards.