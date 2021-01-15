Boyer Valley girls avenge loss to CAM with six-point win at home

BV followed with a 5-0 run to go up 50-47 with two minutes left.

The Lady Bulldogs led 53-50 at the one-minute mark and sealed the deal at the free throw line, as the hosts were 14-of-22 at the foul line on the night, including 10-of-16 in the second half.

Katelyn Neilsen led BV with 16 points, adding seven steals, five rebounds and five assists.

She was 6-of-6 at the foul line.

Leah Cooper added 12 points, four boards and two assists before fouling out early in the fourth.

Jessica O’Day stepped up for BV with 11 points and five boards. Talia Burkhart had nice all-around game with five points, 13 boards, two assists and one steal.

Kylie Petersen also had four points and three boards. Lauren Malone chipped in with three points and two steals, while Jaci Petersen finished with two points and five boards.

Boys’ results