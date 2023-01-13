Boyer Valley girls, boys defeat P-C in league play

The Boyer Valley girls and boys traveled to Churdan on Tuesday night and returned home with a pair of victories over Paton-Churdan in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action.

In game one, the BV girls snapped a six-game losing streak with a 55-31 victory.

In game two, the BV boys picked up their first victory of the season after eight games with a 73-45 triumph over the host Rockets.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 24-point win moved Cody Freland’s BV club to 2-5 in RVC play and 2-8 overall.

BV led 30-9 at halftime and 46-18 after three quarters.

Maria Puck led BV with 13 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Lauren Malone added 10 points, six assists, five steals and two boards.

Jessica O’Day contributed seven points and a whopping 20 rebounds to go with three steals and two shot blocks.

Sylvia Sullivan tallied seven points, seven boards and two steals.

Mariah Falkena also had seven points and five boards. Ava Klinker finished with five points.

Zoey Yanak wound up with two points, four boards, three assists and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 22 times in the win.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 28-point win for BV was the first of the season for the Bulldogs and first-year head coach Patrick Putnam.

The win moved BV to 1-7 overall on the season.

BV raced out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead, but P-C outscored the Bulldogs by a 16-13 margin in the second to pull to within 29-22 at halftime.

BV led 49-35 going into the fourth. The Bulldogs then outscored the host Rockets 24-10 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Landon Chavez led BV’s balanced attack with 14 points, including 10 in the second half alone.

Drew Volkmann added 10 points with eight after halftime.

Evan Ten Eyck chipped in with eight points, all in the first half. Luke Cripps also had eight points with all eight in the second half.

Tommy Hast tallied six points for BV. Jack Heistand also had five points for the Bulldogs.