Boyer Valley girls, boys defeated by Woodbine in RVC play

The Boyer Valley basketball teams dropped a pair of Rolling Valley Conference basketball games on Tuesday night at Woodbine.

In game one, the Woodbine girls scored the game’s initial 24 points en route to picking up a 68-19 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In the nightcap, the BV boys put together a fourth-quarter rally only to end up just short on the scoreboard after a 61-57 loss to the host Tigers.

Girls’ results

The loss for BV snapped a three-game winning streak, as the Lady Bulldogs fell for the second time this season to Woodbine in going to 4-6 in RVC play and 4-9 overall.

With the win, the Class 1A sixth-ranked Woodbine girls remained unbeaten at 9-0 in the league and 13-0 overall.

Woodbine jumped up 24-0 before BV managed to get on the board late in the first quarter to make it 24-4 after one period.

The host Tigers then went into halftime with a 34-7 lead.

Woodbine then outscored BV 23-7 in the third for a 57-14 lead going into the fourth.

Mariah Falkena led BV with six points to go with three rebounds.

Jessica O’Day added four points and a team-high 10 boards with one assist and one steal.

Sylvia Sullivan chipped in with two points and seven boards. Lauren Malone had two points, two boards and two assists.

Ava Klinker also had two points and two boards. Lily Bramley also had two points and one board for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 35 times in the loss.

Five Woodbine girls reached double figures, led by Charlie Pryor’s 14 points.

Boys’ results

The BV boys put quite a fight up before falling by four to the host Tigers.

The loss was the second in a row for Patrick Putnam’s BV club, which fell to 1-8 in RVC play and 1-9 overall.

Woodbine raced out to a 24-12 first-quarter lead and led by seven at 33-26 at halftime.

The Tigers then led by nine at 47-38 after three quarters of play.

BV rallied to tie the game at 55-55 around the two-minute mark of the fourth. Woodbine then put together a 6-0 run to make it 61-55 before BV scored a bucket in the final seconds to make it a four-point contest.

It was BV’s second loss to Woodbine this season after a 75-41 defeat at the hands of the Tigers back on December 6 at Dunlap.

Drew Volkmann led the BV boys with 18 points, including 12 in the first half alone.

Cael Beam added 13 points, all in the second half.

Luke Cripps finished with nine points, netting all nine after halftime.

Ethan Hanigan chipped in with seven points.

Evan Ten Eyck tallied six points, all in the first half. Landon Chavez hit a three-point basket in the first half for three points, while Josh Gorden finished with one point for the Bulldogs.

Carter Gruver led Woodbine with 19 points, including 12 in the second half.

Jax Pryor added 12 points for the Tigers.