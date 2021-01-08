Boyer Valley girls, boys earn non-league split with Logan-Magnolia

The Boyer Valley girls were handed their seventh straight loss on Monday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 56-41 nonconference defeat by Logan-Magnolia at Logan.
In the nightcap, the BV boys opened their post-holiday schedule with a 62-52 victory over the host Panthers.
Girls’ results
It was the first game of 2021 for the BV girls, which fell to 1-9 overall on the season.
Down only eight points at halftime at 23-15, Larry Neilsen’s BV club was outscored 10-0 over the initial four minutes of the third quarter and trailed 38-22 going into the fourth.
BV rallied back to within seven at 46-39 with three minutes remaining, but Lo-Ma finished on a 10-2 run to end up on top by 15.
Lo-Ma’s Emilie Thompson led all scorers in the game with 28 points and was the lone Panther player to reach double figures.
Thompson’s teammate, Courtney Ohl, followed up with eight points for the Panthers.
Leah Cooper paced the BV girls with a double-double effort of 15 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists.
Katelyn Neilsen added 12 points, five boards and three assists. She scored eight of her 12 in the second half after sinking two, three-point baskets.
Talia Burkhart contributed nine points, six boards and two assists.
Burkhart netted seven of her nine points after halftime.
Kristen Neilsen also had three points, while Jaci Petersen finished with two points and two boards for the Lady Bulldogs.
Boys’ results
Monday’s 10-point win moved BV to 8-1 overall on the season.
Shane Reineke’s BV club led at each quarter break, leading 9-6 after one quarter, 28-18 at halftime and 43-36 going into the final eight minutes of play.
Jaidan Ten Eyck led the way for BV with a nice all-around effort of 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Gavin Reineke tossed in 11 points with seven boards, two assists and one shot block.
Trevor Malone also was in double figures with 10 points to go with four boards and five shot blocks.