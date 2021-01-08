Boyer Valley girls, boys earn non-league split with Logan-Magnolia

The Boyer Valley girls were handed their seventh straight loss on Monday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 56-41 nonconference defeat by Logan-Magnolia at Logan.

In the nightcap, the BV boys opened their post-holiday schedule with a 62-52 victory over the host Panthers.

Girls’ results

It was the first game of 2021 for the BV girls, which fell to 1-9 overall on the season.

Down only eight points at halftime at 23-15, Larry Neilsen’s BV club was outscored 10-0 over the initial four minutes of the third quarter and trailed 38-22 going into the fourth.

BV rallied back to within seven at 46-39 with three minutes remaining, but Lo-Ma finished on a 10-2 run to end up on top by 15.

Lo-Ma’s Emilie Thompson led all scorers in the game with 28 points and was the lone Panther player to reach double figures.

Thompson’s teammate, Courtney Ohl, followed up with eight points for the Panthers.