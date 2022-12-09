Boyer Valley girls, boys fall to Tigers

The Boyer Valley girls and boys hosted Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the Class 1A, fifth-ranked Woodbine girls rolled to a 49-9 halftime lead en route to a 66-11 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In the nightcap, the visiting Woodbine boys raced out to a 41-15 halftime advantage and cruised to a 75-41 triumph over Patrick Putnam’s BV squad.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s loss for BV dropped the Lady Bulldogs to 1-1 in RVC play and 1-3 overall.

Woodbine set the tone early, as the Tigers raced out to a 24-5 lead after one quarter.

Up 35-7 with six minutes left in the second, Woodbine outscored BV 14-2 the rest of the way for a 49-9 lead at the break.

Woodbine outscored BV 17-2 in the second half.

In fact, BV didn’t score in the third quarter and went scoreless in the second half until the final minute of the game on two Mariah Falkena free throws.

Amanda Newton of Woodbine led all scorers in the game with 20 points.

Maria Puck led BV with three points.

Zoey Yanak, Falkena, Ava Klinker and Sylvia Sullivan all scored two points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 36-point setback dropped the BV boys to 0-2 in RVC play and overall.

A fast start bolted Woodbine to a 17-9 first-quarter lead. The Tigers then outscored the Bulldogs 24-6 in the second quarter, as the Tigers went into halftime up 41-15.

A 23-13 scoring advantage for Woodbine in the third quarter opened up a 64-28 lead for the Tigers going into the final eight minutes of play.

Woodbine’s Carter Gruver led all scorers in the game with 33 points, including 25 in the first quarter alone.

For BV, Josh Gorden recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds to go with two assists and one steal.

Gorden scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

Cael Beam added eight points, three boards and one assist. Ben Lantz contributed six points and three boards.

Jack Heistand had four points and two boards for the Bulldogs. Evan Ten Eyck finished with three points, two boards and one assist.

Luke Cripps also had three points and three boards. Landon Chevez wound up with three points and four boards.

Drew Volkmann also had two points and four boards for a BV club that turned the ball over 22 times in the defeat.