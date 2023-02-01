 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boyer Valley girls, boys suffer defeats at CAM

  • 0

The Boyer Valley basketball teams suffered Rolling Valley Conference defeats on January 27 at CAM.

In game one, CAM forced the BV girls into 30 turnovers, as the host Cougars picked up an 83-42 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In game two, Patrick Putnam’s BV squad dropped a lopsided 78-43 contest to the CAM boys.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 41-point loss was the third setback in four games for BV, which fell to 4-8 in RVC play and 5-11 overall.

The BV girls fell down 21-4 after one quarter and went into halftime down 39-20. The host Cougars led 59-27 going into the fourth.

Jessica O’Day led the BV girls with 10 points and nine boards.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Lauren Malone had eight points, six boards and four assists.

People are also reading…

Mariah Falkena also had eight points with five boards. Maria Puck finished with six points, five assists and two shot blocks for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 35-point loss was BV’s second defeat to CAM this season, following up a 79-54 setback to the Cougars on December 16 at Dunlap.

CAM led 21-9 after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 41-22 advantage. The Cougars then led 70-33 entering the final eight minutes of play.

Evan Ten Eyck led the BV boys with 11 points.

Ben Lantz added 10 points. Robert Gross contributed nine points, including seven in the first half alone.

Drew Volkmann also had five points for the Bulldogs, which converted 9-of-11 free throws in the loss.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

The Big 12 has released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule. It includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, on September 16 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year's nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. 

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes deserved the game ball from the AFC title game. Travis Kelce probably did, too. But behind the scenes were Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. They had to get their star QB ready for the Bengals and help their star tight end when back spasms nearly kept him from playing, too. Their work is just beginning. 

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell's beautiful performance minutes earlier. And the 15-year-old accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women's national championship. Levito drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you