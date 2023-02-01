Boyer Valley girls, boys suffer defeats at CAM

The Boyer Valley basketball teams suffered Rolling Valley Conference defeats on January 27 at CAM.

In game one, CAM forced the BV girls into 30 turnovers, as the host Cougars picked up an 83-42 victory over Cody Freland’s BV club.

In game two, Patrick Putnam’s BV squad dropped a lopsided 78-43 contest to the CAM boys.

Girls’ results

Friday’s 41-point loss was the third setback in four games for BV, which fell to 4-8 in RVC play and 5-11 overall.

The BV girls fell down 21-4 after one quarter and went into halftime down 39-20. The host Cougars led 59-27 going into the fourth.

Jessica O’Day led the BV girls with 10 points and nine boards.

Lauren Malone had eight points, six boards and four assists.

Mariah Falkena also had eight points with five boards. Maria Puck finished with six points, five assists and two shot blocks for the Lady Bulldogs.

Boys’ results

Friday’s 35-point loss was BV’s second defeat to CAM this season, following up a 79-54 setback to the Cougars on December 16 at Dunlap.

CAM led 21-9 after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 41-22 advantage. The Cougars then led 70-33 entering the final eight minutes of play.

Evan Ten Eyck led the BV boys with 11 points.

Ben Lantz added 10 points. Robert Gross contributed nine points, including seven in the first half alone.

Drew Volkmann also had five points for the Bulldogs, which converted 9-of-11 free throws in the loss.