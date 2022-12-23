Boyer Valley girls, boys swept by West Monona

Boyer Valley hosted West Monona in nonconference basketball action on Monday night at Dunlap.

In game one, the BV girls fell behind 20-2 after one quarter, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 66-28 loss at home.

In game two, Patrick Putnam’s BV club lost a 76-48 decision to the visiting Spartans.

Girls’ results The 38-point setback was the fourth straight loss for Cody Freland’s BV squad, which fell to 1-6 overall on the season.

Down by 18 after the initial eight minutes, BV went into halftime trailing by 19 at 36-17.

The Spartans then led 50-25 going into the final eight minutes of play.

Lauren Malone led the BV girls with eight points, adding four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Sylvia Sullivan tallied seven points and five boards. She hit two, three-point baskets and scored all seven of her points in the first half.

Ava Klinker contributed four points, seven boards and one steal. Maria Puck had three points, two boards and one steal.

Puck scored all three of her points at the free throw line.

Jessica O’Day finished with two points, five boards, three steals and two shot blocks.

Zoey Yanak also had two points, five boards, two steals and one assist, while Mariah Falkena wound up with two points, seven boards and one block for the Lady Bulldogs, which turned the ball over 43 times in the defeat.

Boys’ results

Monday’s 28-point loss dropped the BV boys to 0-5 overall on the year.

BV trailed by only six at 19-13 after one quarter.

Leading 26-17 with six minutes remaining, the Spartans then outscored the Bulldogs 20-7 the rest of the way to take a 46-24 lead at halftime.

The hosts then led 62-41 to start the fourth.

Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys with 11 points, as he drained three, three-point baskets and scored all 11 in the second half.

Evan Ten Eyck added 10 points with two, three-point field goals.

Luke Cripps chipped in with nine points. Cael Beam tossed in eight points. Ethan Hanigan also had four points.

Robert Gross, Josh Gorden, Ben Lantz and Matthew Ferguson all had two points apiece for the Bulldogs.