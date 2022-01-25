Boyer Valley girls, boys top Glidden-Ralston in league matchups

The Boyer Valley girls and boys were victorious over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference basketball action on Friday night at Glidden.

In game one, the BV and G-R girls combined for 60 turnovers in a not-so-pretty contest that saw Larry Neilsen’s Lady Bulldog squad pull off a 47-42 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys got stronger as the game went on en route to a lopsided 58-34 triumph over the host Wildcats.

Girls’ results

Friday’s matchup was the first of the season between BV and G-R, as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 5-5 in RVC play and 5-9 overall with their five-point victory.

Up 25-24 at halftime, BV was outscored 13-10 in the third quarter, as the Lady Wildcats took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

BV, though, outscored G-R 12-5 over the final eight minutes, including 6-0 in the final minute, as the Lady Bulldogs were able to hit critical free throws at the end.

Talia Burkhart led BV’s attack with 15 points, adding six rebounds and two steals. She was 7-of-9 at the free throw line, including 7-of-8 in the second half alone in netting 11 of her 15 points after halftime.

Leah Cooper followed with 11 points, eight steals, seven boards and two assists. She scored seven of her 11 points in the first half.

Ava Ten Eyck chipped in with six points, four boards, three steals and one shot block.

Kristen Neilsen had five points, five assists, four boards and four steals.

Lauren Malone finished with four points and two boards.

Maria Puck also had four points and three boards for a BV squad that won despite turning the ball over 30 times.

G-R, though, also committed 30 turnovers on the night.

Boys’ results

The BV boys extended their winning streak to seven games on Friday night, as the Bulldogs cruised to a 24-point win en route to moving to 8-2 in RVC play and 11-2 overall.

Up 20-15 after one quarter, BV began to pull away in the second quarter, as the Bulldogs used a 13-6 scoring advantage to take a 33-21 lead at halftime.

BV then led 48-30 after three quarters.

Carsan Wood recorded a great game for BV with a team-high 17 points to go with four boards, six steals and two assists.

Connor Kenkel followed with nine points and four boards. Drew Volkmann added eight points four steals.

Adam Puck chipped in with six points (two three-pointers), three assists and two boards.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had five points and four boards, while Trevor Malone also netted five points with six boards and two assists.