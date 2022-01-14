Boyer Valley girls, boys victorious over Paton-Churdan in RVC play

The Boyer Valley basketball teams earned lopsided Rolling Valley Conference victories over Paton-Churdan on Tuesday night at Dunlap.

In game one, Larry Neilsen’s BV squad outscored P-C 58-9 in the second half en route to an 80-25 victory.

In the nightcap, Shane Reinke’s BV club moved its winning streak to five games with a 64-22 rout of the visiting Rockets.

Girls’ results

Tuesday’s 55-point win was BV’s second lopsided victory over P-C this season, following up an 85-28 triumph back on November 30 at Churdan.

BV raced out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and led 32-16 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs led 54-23 after three quarters and then outscored the Rockets 26-2 over the final eight minutes to win going away.

Leah Cooper paced BV’s attack with 19 points, adding seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Cooper scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half.

Ava Ten Eyck chipped in with 13 points, five steals, three boards and two assists.

Lauren Malone had nine points and two steals. Kristen Neilsen had eight points and three steals.

Lilly Bramley netted eight points with four boards.

Talia Burkhart finished with seven points, nine boards, three assists and two steals.

Jessica O’Day had six points and two assists, while Mariah Falkena had four points, four boards and three assists.

Maria Puck wound up with four points, two boards and two assists as well.

Abby Mandel also had two points and seven boards on the night.

Boys’ results

Tuesday’s 42-point win was the fifth straight triumph for BV, which improved to 64-22 overall on the season.

Drew Volkmann paced the BV boys with 13 points to go with seven boards and three steals.

Carsan Wood added 11 points, two boards and two steals.

Jaidan Ten Eyck tallied nine points, seven boards and four assists.

Caden Keller also had nine points, two boards and three steals.

Trevor Malone finished with eight points, eight boards and one shot block.

Brayden Hast chipped in with six points, six boards, two assists and two steals, while Connor Kenkel wound up with six points and five boards for the Bulldogs.