Boyer Valley girls claim two victories at West Monona Tournament

Gary Neilsen’s Boyer Valley volleyball team went 3-2 in matches and 7-5 in games at the West Monona Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Onawa.
BV’s three victories were over Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn/R-U (21-19, 21-17), West Harrison (21-7, 21-9) and Woodbine (21-19, 19-21, 15-12).
BV’s two losses were to West Monona and Logan-Magnolia.
West Monona topped BV (16-21, 21-15, 15-9), while Lo-Ma defeated the Lady Bulldogs (21-18, 21-16).
The day’s results left BV at 5-7 overall in matches and 12-15 in games.
Jessica O’Day paced all BV hitters with 39 kills on the day. Lauren Malone had 65 assists in the setting department.
Maria Puck had a team-high 48 digs as well.