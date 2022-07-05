Boyer Valley girls clip G-R in eight innings to advance

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team needed extra innings to defeat Glidden-Ralston in the Lady Bulldogs’ postseason opener on Friday night at Glidden.

In the end, BV pulled off a 6-5 victory in eight innings after jumping out to a 5-0 lead after three innings.

It was the second win over G-R this season for BV, which won for the third time in four games in moving to 12-11 overall and into a regional quarterfinal contest with Coon Rapids-Bayard on Wednesday night at Coon Rapids.

BV and CR-B will also play for the third time this season with CR-B posting a pair of shutouts over the Lady Bulldogs during the regular season.

Against G-R, BV plated two runs in the top of the first inning and three in the third for an early 5-0 lead.

The Wildcats chipped away after that with two runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth to tie it at 5-5.

The big blow in the sixth for G-R was a two-run home run with two out by Vanessa Koehler that capped off the team’s three-run frame to eventually force extra innings.

BV scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.

Maria Puck led off with a single. After back-to-back groundouts by Jessica O’Day and Talia Burkhart for two outs with Puck at third, Zoey Yanak stepped up and delivered a single up the middle scoring Puck with the go-ahead and eventual winning run.

Koehler was left stranded in the on-deck circle when the game ended.

BV had seven hits in the win.

Danyelle Hikins went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Puck went 1-for-3 with one run batted in and two runs scored. Yanak finished 1-for-3 with the run-scoring single in the eighth.

Hayley Follmann went 1-for-3. Leah Cooper was 1-for-4 with a double and one run, while O’Day wound up 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Makenzie Dumbaugh went the distance in the circle for BV. She gave up the five runs on six hits, struck out four and walked four in throwing 108 pitches.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game on their home field, but we came out right away and got two runs. Things were looking pretty good up 5-0, but then they (G-R) got some momentum and we sort of settled in,” commented BV’s Gaskill.

“Puck had a great hit to start the eighth inning for us. Then with two outs, Yanak came through with her single up the middle that put us back in the lead. That was great to see because she had been struggling at the plate,” she added.

Next up for BV is a third chance at CR-B, a team that won 13-0 and 6-0 against the Lady Bulldogs in their Rolling Valley Conference games this season.