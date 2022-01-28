Boyer Valley girls defeat West Harrison in league play

Boyer Valley and West Harrison hooked up in a pair of Rolling Valley Conference makeup basketball games on Monday night at Mondamin.

In game one, three BV girls reached double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 59-30 victory.

In game two, West Harrison outscored Shane Reineke’s BV club 39-25 in the middle two quarters, as the Bulldogs suffered a 75-58 loss to the host Hawkeyes.

Girls’ results

Monday’s 29-point win was BV’s second consecutive triumph, as Larry Neilsen’s squad improved to 6-5 in RVC play and 6-9 overall.

BV, which beat West Harrison for the second time this season, led 10-4 after one quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 45-17 after three quarters.

Ava Ten Eyck led the way for BV with a double-double performance of 14 points and 11 steals to go with six rebounds and three assists.

Ten Eyck scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half.

Leah Cooper had yet another nice all-around effort with 11 points, six boards, four assists and four steals.

Mariah Falkena added 10 points, two steals and two boards. She scored all 10 of her points after halftime.

Talia Burkhart chipped in with eight points, six boards, three assists and three steals.

Kristen Neilsen also had eight points, three steals and two assists.

Lauren Malone had four points, three assists and two steals. Maria Puck finished with two points and four assists, while Lily Bramley wound up with two points and two boards for the winners.

Boys’ results

Monday’s loss for BV snapped a seven-game winning streak, as the Bulldogs fell to 8-3 in RVC play and 11-3 overall with two of the losses coming at the hands of West Harrison, which moved to 10-2 in the league and 13-2 overall with their 17-point triumph.

West Harrison leaped out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead. The Hawkeyes then opened the second on a 14-2 run for a 31-10 lead with four minutes left en route to outscoring the Bulldogs 20-9 in the period for a 37-17 lead at halftime.

BV outscored West Harrison 25-19 over the final eight minutes, including 5-0 in the final minute, but the 23-point deficit to start the fourth was just too much for BV to overcome.

West Harrison shot 29 free throws, including 22 in the second half, as the Hawkeyes were 17-of-29 for the game, including 13-of-22 after halftime.

Trevor Malone led the BV boys with 17 points to go with five boards.

Caden Neilsen added 12 points, all in the second half on the strength of two three-point baskets.

Drew Volkmann had eight points, two boards and one shot block.

Carsan Wood contributed seven points, four assists and two boards.

He scored all seven in the second half.

Jaidan Ten Eyck also had four points, five boards, two assists and one steal in the loss.