Boyer Valley girls drop 2020-21 basketball opener to Rams

The Boyer Valley girls opened their 2020-21 basketball season on Monday night with a 59-48 loss to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U at Mapleton.

The game was tight throughout, as BV led 15-12 after one quarter and 27-25 at halftime.

MV/A-O/CO-U rallied to take a 42-40 lead into the fourth quarter and then outscored the visiting Lady Bulldogs 17-8 over the final eight minutes for the win.

BV actually led 40-38 with two minutes left in the third, but then MV/A-O/CO-U went on a 16-1 run for a 54-41 lead with five minutes left to play.

BV turned the ball over 26 times in the defeat.

Leah Cooper paced BV with 16 points, adding six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Cooper scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half.

Katelyn Neilsen added 14 points, four steals and three assists. Jaci Petersen contributed six points and three boards.