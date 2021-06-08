 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boyer Valley girls drop league game to Spartans
0 comments

Boyer Valley girls drop league game to Spartans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BV SB vs. Spartans

Boyer Valley suffered an 8-4 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday night at Kimballton.

The loss dropped BV to 1-3 in RVC play and 2-5 overall.

The Lady Bulldogs had four hits in the setback.

Leah Cooper led the way by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one stolen base.

Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-2 with one run and two stolen bases. Jessica O’Day also was 1-for-2 with one run.

Makenzie Dumbaugh threw in the circle for BV, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and only one walk.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics