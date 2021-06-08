Boyer Valley girls drop league game to Spartans

By Todd Danner
Boyer Valley suffered an 8-4 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Friday night at Kimballton.
The loss dropped BV to 1-3 in RVC play and 2-5 overall.
The Lady Bulldogs had four hits in the setback.
Leah Cooper led the way by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one stolen base.
Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-2 with one run and two stolen bases. Jessica O’Day also was 1-for-2 with one run.
Makenzie Dumbaugh threw in the circle for BV, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with seven strikeouts and only one walk.