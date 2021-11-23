Boyer Valley girls drop opener to Panthers

Larry Neilsen’s Boyer Valley basketball team opened its 2021-22 regular season on Friday night with a 56-39 loss to Logan-Magnolia at Dunlap.

The nonconference contest between the Lady Bulldogs and Panthers was tight throughout.

Lo-Ma led 17-14 after one quarter and 28-26 at halftime. Up 39-34 after three quarters, the Panthers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-5 over the final eight minutes to win by 17.

Ava Goldsmith paced Lo-Ma with 26 points to go with three assists and two steals.

Macanna Guritz posted a double-double for the Panthers with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals.

Mya Moss also had a nice all-around game for Lo-Ma with 11 points, eight boards, three assists and one steal.