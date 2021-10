Boyer Valley girls earn RVC Volleyball Tournament championship

The Boyer Valley girls went 3-0 in matches and 6-0 in games to capture the Rolling Valley Conference Volleyball Tournament championship on Saturday at Anita.

En route to the title, BV swept West Harrison (21-8, 21-9), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-18, 21-10) and CAM (21-19, 21-11), as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 23-10 overall in matches and 59-29 in games.

BV hosted West Harrison in Class 1A regional action on Monday night at Dunlap.

Statistics from each of the matches are below.

vs. West Harrison

Serving: Kristen Neilsen 12-12, 3 aces; Lauren Malone 10-11, 4 aces; Leah Cooper 5-6, 2 aces

Spiking: Jessica O’Day 5 kills; Talia Burkhart 3 kills