Boyer Valley girls fall in four games against Glidden-Ralston

Boyer Valley suffered a 3-1 Rolling Valley Conference volleyball loss to Glidden-Ralston on Thursday night at Glidden.

BV won set one, 25-19, but then Glidden-Ralston rallied for the match win by winning the three consecutive sets by the scores of 25-17, 25-21, 25-15.

With the loss, Gary Neilsen’s BV club fell to 1-1 in RVC play, 6-8 overall in matches and 16-18 in games.

Maria Puck paced BV at the service line by going 14-of-14 with two aces.

Lauren Malone was 15-of-16 with four aces as well. Anna Seuntjens was 11-of-11 with two aces.

Ava Ten Eyck also was 11-of-13 with two aces in the match. Zoey Yanak also wound up 7-of-9.

Sylvia Sullivan led the Lady Bulldogs at the net with nine kills.

Ten Eyck was one back with eight kills. Jessica O’Day contributed five kills, while Malone and Kylie Kepford each had three kills.

Malone tallied a team-high 23 assists.

Puck led BV with 19 digs. Ten Eyck added eight digs. O’Day and Yanak each had six digs.

G-R had a very balanced attack at the net with three girls tallying 10-plus kills.

Paige Klocke led with 13 kills, while Vanessa Koehler and Lauren Hulsing each had 10 kills for the Wildcats.