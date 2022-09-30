Boyer Valley girls fall in four to CAM in conference play

Boyer Valley traveled to Anita on Tuesday night and returned home with a 3-1 defeat to CAM in Rolling Valley Conference action.
CAM defeated the Lady Bulldogs 25-19, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, as Gary Neilsen’s BV club slipped to 3-2 in RVC play, 11-10 overall in matches and 29-24 in games.
Anna Seuntjens led all BV servers by going 19-of-20. Maria Puck was 17-of-18 with two aces.
Jessica O’Day hit all 15 of her serves with three aces. Lauren Malone was 15-of-17. Zoey Yanak finished 10-of-11 with two aces, while Ava Ten Eyck was 9-of-11 with two aces.
O’Day and Ten Eyck led BV at the net with 16 and 13 kills, respectively.
Seuntjens contributed four kills. Malone also had three kills to go with a team-high 30 assists.
O’Day led the team with 24 digs. Puck added 14 digs. Ten Eyck followed with 13. Yanak had 11 digs as well.
Seuntjens paced BV with two solo blocks, while Sylvia Sullivan had one solo block in the defeat.