Boyer Valley girls fall short in setback to Woodbine

Boyer Valley’s postseason run on the softball field came to an end on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 4-1 Class 1A, Region 2 semifinal loss at Woodbine.

The loss ended BV’s 2022 summer campaign at 13-12 overall under head coach Paige Gaskill.

Woodbine, which beat its Rolling Valley Conference foe for the third time this season, improved to 21-6 with the triumph.

The Tigers took on second-ranked and 33-4 Newell-Fonda in the Region 2 final on Monday night at Newell.

Woodbine scored all four of its runs in the first two innings, netting one in the first and three in the second.

BV, on the other hand, scored its lone run in the fourth inning.

The Lady Bulldogs managed only two hits off Woodbine pitcher Charlie Pryor, who struck out eight and walked only one in a complete-game effort of 85 pitches.

Danyelle Hikins went 1-for-2 at the plate for BV and scored her team’s lone run. She also stole two bases.

Zoey Yanak also was 1-for-3 at the plate.

Makenzie Dumbaugh went the distance in the circle for BV. She gave up the four runs on only three hits, struck out four and walked three in tossing 91 total pitches.

For Woodbine, Charlie Pryor had two of her team’s three hits, as she went 2-for-3 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.

Leena James also was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run.

Nicole Sherer and Anna Jochims scored runs as well for the Tigers.

“We started out pretty good. The girls made contact and put the ball in play, but it just happened to go right to them,” commented BV’s Gaskill.

“Toward the end of the game our bats were just not there anymore and we struggled to make contact,” she added.

“Defensively, we had the one bad inning in the second when they scored three unearned runs from our errors. If we could have eliminated that, it would have been a heck of a game.”

“Once we hit the third, Dumbaugh stepped up her game and started to find momentum, as Woodbine started to struggle hitting off of her,” remarked Gaskill, whose team lost 5-0 and 9-4 to Woodbine during the regular season in RVC play.

Friday’s game was the final contest for three BV seniors in Leah Cooper, Talia Burkhart and Dumbaugh.

All three played critical roles for us. I give props to Cooper and Burkhart, as I moved them from positions they played for the past three years. They both did amazing and did a great job adjusting,” Gaskill said.

Burkhart moved from third base to shortstop, while Cooper moved from shortstop to catcher this season for the Lady Bulldogs.