Boyer Valley girls fifth at Woodbine meet

The Boyer Valley girls rang up 70 team points for fifth at the Woodbine Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.

Woodbine took home the team title with 159 points.

Picking up individual titles for BV were Kylie Peterse in the 800-meter run (two minutes, 46.17 seconds) and Lauren Malone in the 400-meter hurdles (1:12.17).

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Petersen, Whitney Hartmann, Jessica O’Day and Malone ran second in 11:09.69.

Individual thirds went to Abby Mandel in the 3,000-meter run (13:52.04) and Anna Seuntjens in the 100-meter hurdles (18.03).

The Lady Bulldogs’ distance medley relay team of Seuntjens, Malone, Petersen and O’Day ran third as well in 5:00.54.

Picking up individual fourths were Addie Wood in the discus (85-9), O’Day in the high jump (4-4) and Mandel in the 1,500-meter run (6:34.72).