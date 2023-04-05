The Boyer Valley girls tallied 60 points en route to placing third out of 11 schools at the Rod Smith Track and Field Invitational on March 28 at Woodbine.

Ridge View captured the team title with 155 points. Host Woodbine was second with 99 points.

Earning individual titles for BV were Mariah Falkena in the 3,000-meter run in 10 minutes, 57.57 seconds and Lauren Malone in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.63.

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Clara Gorham, Sylvia Sullivan, Jessica O’Day and Malone took gold as well in 11:01.88.

O’Day placed second in the 400-meter dash in 1:11.48.

The Lady Bulldogs’ distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Sullivan, Malone and Gorham finished second in 4:53.83.

Gorham and Falkena took third and fourth, respectively, in the 1,500-meter run in times of 5:42.59 and 5:42.65.

Lauryn Muff ran sixth in the 800-meter run in 2:58.76, while the 4x200 relay team of Reagan Harris, Kimarie Meeves, Taryn Clemon and Whitney Hartmann finished sixth in 2:07.57.

Hartman also was sixth in the long jump at 12-8 1/2, while Sullivan wound up sixth in the shot put with a throw of 28-8 1/2.