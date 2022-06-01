Boyer Valley girls handle IKM-Manning at Irwin

The Boyer Valley softball team improved to 2-0 overall on Thursday night with a 16-6 nonconference victory in six innings over IKM-Manning at Irwin.

The contest was the season opener for IKM-Manning after having its first three games postponed because of rain.

BV led 1-0 after one inning. IKM-Manning then put together a six-run second inning, but the Wolves would not score again, as the visiting Lady Bulldogs took the lead for good at 9-6 with eight runs in the bottom of the third.

BV then plated three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to eventually win by the 10-run rule.

Maria Puck sparked BV’s offense by going 3-for-4 with a double, one run batted in and two runs scored and four stolen bases.

Jessica O’Day was 2-for-4 with one RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Talia Burkhart also went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBIs, three runs scored and three stolen bases.

Anna Seuntjens was 1-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run. Hayley Follmann also was 1-for-3 with a double, one RBI and two runs.

Danyelle Hikins picked up the win in the circle for BV. She gave up just four hits, struck out eight and walked five in throwin 125 pitches on the night.

All four IKM-Manning hits were singles by Jessica Christensen, Taylor Beckendorf, Brooke Booth and Alexis Gruhn, who drove in one run as well.

Christensen, Beckendorf, Gruhn, Bailee Germer, Emma Branning and Alikxa McGinn all scored runs for the Wolves.

Booth opened in the circle for IKM-Manning, as she gave up nine runs on four hits with three Ks and seven walks in two and two-thirds innings.