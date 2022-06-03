Boyer Valley girls knock off CAM in league play

The Boyer Valley girls picked up a 4-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over CAM on Wednesday night at Anita.
The win moved BV to 1-1 in RVC play and 3-1 overall.
Leading the charge for BV was Talia Burkhart, who went 2-for-4 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.
Maria Puck went 1-for-2. Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Jessica O’Day was 1-for-3 with one run. Anna Seuntjens also went 1-for-3 with one run for the Lady Bulldogs.
Dumbaugh went the distance in the circle, allowing the two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks in throwing 111 pitches.