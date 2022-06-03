Boyer Valley girls knock off CAM in league play

The Boyer Valley girls picked up a 4-2 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over CAM on Wednesday night at Anita.

The win moved BV to 1-1 in RVC play and 3-1 overall.

Leading the charge for BV was Talia Burkhart, who went 2-for-4 with a double, one run batted in and one run scored.

Maria Puck went 1-for-2. Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Jessica O’Day was 1-for-3 with one run. Anna Seuntjens also went 1-for-3 with one run for the Lady Bulldogs.