Boyer Valley girls net two victories at River Valley Tournament

Boyer Valley finished 2-2 in matches and 4-6 in games at the River Valley Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Correctionville.
Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated Woodbury Central (23-21, 16-21, 15-11) and River Valley (21-23, 21-5, 15-12), but lost to Remsen-St. Mary’s (9-21, 12-21) and Alta-Aurelia (11-21, 19-21), as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 13-8 overall in matches and 35-30 in games.
Maclayn Houston led all BV hitters with 27 kills on the day. Leah Cooper had 22 kills and Katelyn Neilsen finished with 14.
Sydney Klein had a team-high 34 assists, while Lauren Malone added 18 assists.
Kristen Neilsen had 21 digs with Katelyn Neilsen adding 17.