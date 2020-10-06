 Skip to main content
Boyer Valley girls net two victories at River Valley Tournament
Boyer Valley girls net two victories at River Valley Tournament

BV girls at Correctionville

Boyer Valley finished 2-2 in matches and 4-6 in games at the River Valley Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Correctionville.

Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated Woodbury Central (23-21, 16-21, 15-11) and River Valley (21-23, 21-5, 15-12), but lost to Remsen-St. Mary’s (9-21, 12-21) and Alta-Aurelia (11-21, 19-21), as the Lady Bulldogs moved to 13-8 overall in matches and 35-30 in games.

Maclayn Houston led all BV hitters with 27 kills on the day. Leah Cooper had 22 kills and Katelyn Neilsen finished with 14.

Sydney Klein had a team-high 34 assists, while Lauren Malone added 18 assists.

Kristen Neilsen had 21 digs with Katelyn Neilsen adding 17.

