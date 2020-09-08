Boyer Valley girls open with victory over IKM-Manning

Boyer Valley opened its 2020 volleyball season on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over IKM-Manning at Dunlap.
Larry Neilsen’s BV club defeated the visiting Wolves 25-11, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in matches on the young season and 1-6 in games played.
Katelyn Neilsen and Talia Burkhart both were perfect from the service line for BV, as Neilsen went 22-of-22 with eight aces and Burkhart 21-of-21 with six aces.
Sydney Klein also went 12-of-15 with one ace in the win. Maclayn Houston also was 13-of-15 with five aces for the Lady Bulldogs.
Houston, a freshman, led her team with eight kills at the net. Leah Cooper added seven kills.
Addie Wood had six kills, while Katelyn Neilsen and Jaci Petersen each tallied five kills on the night.
Klein paced the Lady Bulldogs with 22 assists in setting.
Kristen Neilsen led BV with seven digs. Katelyn Neilsen followed with five digs. Burkhart chipped in with three.
Houston and Petersen also had one solo block apiece for the winners.
"The girls were ready to play. We had been practicing for four weeks or so and the girls were ready for a match. I thought we came out strong right away in game one and set the tone for the night," commented Boyer Valley coach Larry Neilsen.
"You know, we don’t have a lot of size, so we have to rely on our quickness and athleticism, and I think we saw that tonight," he added.
"Serving is definitely a strength for us and that held true, as we were able to get 21 ace serves on the night."
"A lot of girls contributed offensively, as five different girls had five or more kills. That was a big plus for us, as we made it difficult for IKM-Manning to concentrate on only one or two girls," Neilsen said.
For IKM-Manning, Bre Muhlbauer led in kills with five. Kylie Powers had four. Sierra Ferry and Nevaeh Boland each had three and Bianca Cadwell finished with two kills.
Amber Halbur and Taylor Ferneding each tallied eight assists.
Boland and Lauren Danner each contributed 12 digs with Cadwell adding nine.
Cadwell also had three blocks. Ferry and Powers each had two blocks in the match.
"Boyer Valley had some very tough servers and we struggled at times to receive. I thought we did a good job of serving and blocking, though," commented IKM-Manning coach McKaylie Croghan.
"The girls adjusted well defensively to force their hitters to hit cross the court. We’re improving, but we just have a tough schedule," she added.