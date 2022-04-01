Boyer Valley girls place ninth at Woodbine track and field meet

The Boyer Valley girls netted 24 points to take ninth place at the Rod Smith Track and Field Invitational on Tuesday at Woodbine.

Glenwood was your team champion with 177.50 points.

Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center and Woodbine all tied for second with 51 points.

BV’s 4x800 relay team of Clara Gorham, Jessica O’Day, Abby Mandel and Lauren Malone placed second overall in 11 minutes, 33.06 seconds.

Malone finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:14.91.

The distance medley relay team of Anna Seuntjens, Whitney Hartman, Malone and Gorham ran third in 5:00.00.