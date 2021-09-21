 Skip to main content
Boyer Valley girls place second at West Harrison Tournament
BV at WH VB tourney

Boyer Valley went 4-1 in matches and 8-3 in games to take second place at the West Harrison Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at Mondamin.

Woodbine captured the tournament championship by going 5-0 in matches on the day.

BV defeated Essex (21-7, 21-17), Siouxland Christian (17-21, 21-18, 15-9), Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (21-15, 21-11) and West Harrison (21-15, 21-19), but lost to Woodbine (18-21, 20-22).

The day’s results left BV at 13-7 overall in matches and 33-19 in games.

BV’s Leah Cooper and Kristen Neilsen both were named to the 10-member All-Tournament Team.

Siouxland Christian went 3-2 overall. West Harrison finished 2-3, followed by Essex (1-4) and Thomas Jefferson (0-5).

