Boyer Valley girls post 3-0 win over Ar-We-Va in volleyball

Boyer Valley remained unbeaten in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 3-0 victory over Ar-We-Va at Dunlap.

BV won 25-12, 26-24, 25-11, as Larry Neilsen’s squad improved to 4-0 in RVC play, 15-7 overall in matches and 39-20 in games.

The loss, meanwhile, dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-3 in conference play, 2-12 overall in matches and 12-30 in games.

BV dominated games one and three. In game two, Ar-We-Va led 23-19 before the Lady Bulldogs scored seven of the final eight points to win 26-24.

Lauren Malone led all BV servers by going 21-of-23 with nine aces to her credit. She got BV off to a 9-0 start in game one at the service line.

Kristen Neilsen was 14-of-15 with one ace in serving. Talia Burkhart was 9-of-11 with one ace.

Leah Cooper also went 7-of-8 with two aces for the winners.