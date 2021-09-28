Boyer Valley girls post 3-0 win over Ar-We-Va in volleyball

Boyer Valley remained unbeaten in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night, as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 3-0 victory over Ar-We-Va at Dunlap.
BV won 25-12, 26-24, 25-11, as Larry Neilsen’s squad improved to 4-0 in RVC play, 15-7 overall in matches and 39-20 in games.
The loss, meanwhile, dropped Ar-We-Va to 2-3 in conference play, 2-12 overall in matches and 12-30 in games.
BV dominated games one and three. In game two, Ar-We-Va led 23-19 before the Lady Bulldogs scored seven of the final eight points to win 26-24.
Lauren Malone led all BV servers by going 21-of-23 with nine aces to her credit. She got BV off to a 9-0 start in game one at the service line.
Kristen Neilsen was 14-of-15 with one ace in serving. Talia Burkhart was 9-of-11 with one ace.
Leah Cooper also went 7-of-8 with two aces for the winners.
Cooper paced the hosts with 11 kills. Jessica O’Day chipped in with eight kills. Burkhart had five kills, while Malone and Jaci Petersen each had three kills.
Malone had a team-high 29 assists in the setting department.
Neilsen led with seven digs. Burkhart was one back with six. Malone followed with five.
Petersen and Ava Ten Eyck each had one solo block for the winners.
For Ar-We-Va, Jamie Hausman went 8-of-9 in serving with three aces, adding nine digs and two kills.
Maggie Ragaller went 5-of-5 in serving with 11 digs and five kills to her credit.
Kora Obrecht was 6-of-8 in serving with nine assists, four digs and one kill.
Delaney Schurke was 6-of-8 in serving and had nine digs for the Rockets.
Timberlen Kock also had five digs, one kill and two block assists.
Samantha Hinners finished with two kills, two digs and one solo block in the match.