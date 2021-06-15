Boyer Valley girls remain hot on softball field with fourth straight win

Boyer Valley’s softball win streak extended to four games on Friday night, as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 12-1 victory at Whiting.

The win moved BV to 6-5 overall on the year.

Kylie Petersen went 2-for-4 with a double and one run for BV. Makenzie Dumbaugh also was 2-for-4 with one run batted in.

Jessica O’Day finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Leah Cooper went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs.

Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and four stolen bases. Alexia Miller finished 1-for-2 with a double, while Maria Puck was 1-for-4 with one run.