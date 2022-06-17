Boyer Valley girls roll past Whiting in RVC play

Paige Gaskill’s Boyer Valley softball team picked up a 15-1 Rolling Valley Conference victory on Monday night at Whiting.

It was BV’s second lopsided triumph over Whiting this season, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-4 in the RVC and 6-4 overall.

Seven different girls had at least one hit for the winners.

Maria Puck went 1-for-1 with one run batted in, two runs scored and four stolen bases.

Jessica O’Day went 1-for-2 with one RBI and three runs.

Makenzie Dumbaugh was 1-for-2 with a triple and one RBI.

Hayley Follmann went 1-for-2 with one RBI and two runs. Leah Cooper finished 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Talia Burkhart also went 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and two runs, while Danyelle Hikins wound up 1-for-3 with two runs.