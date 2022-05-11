Boyer Valley girls run eighth at Rebel Relays

The Boyer Valley girls tallied 47 points en route to placing eighth out of 10 schools at the Rebel Relays on Friday at Sloan.

Ridge View claimed the team title with 188 points.

Lauren Malone had the lone individual title for BV, as she took gold in the 400-meter hurdles in one minute, 10.35 seconds.

BV also won the 4x800 relay with Malone, Jessica O’Day, Mariah Falkena and Clara Gorham running 10:43.06.

Gorham placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:42.69.

Picking up individual thirds for BV were Anna Seuntjens in the 100-meter hurdles (18.0) and Falkena in the 1,500-meter run (5:47.98).

BV’s distance medley relay team of Seuntjens, Reagan Harris, Taryn Clemon and Abby Mandel placed fifth overall in 5:15.33.

Final Team Standings