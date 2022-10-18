Boyer Valley girls run fifth at Missouri Valley meet

The Boyer Valley girls garnered 99 points to place fifth at the Missouri Valley Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at the Logan-Missouri Valley Golf Course.

Top-ranked Logan-Magnolia won the girls’ team title with 21 points on the day.

Mariah Falkena paced the BV girls, placing 15th overall out of 41 athletes in 21 minutes, 35.2 seconds.

Lauryn Muff ran 20th for BV in 22:02.4.

She was followed by Lily Heistand (26th, 22:56.1), Clara Gorham (29th, 23:21.8), Abby Mandel (32nd, 23:48.1) and Reagan Harris (41st, 32:00.8).

Logan-Magnolia’s Allysen Johnson won the individual title for the girls in 19:43.1.

On the boys’ side, BV senior Patrick Heffernan was the lone Bulldog runner to complete.