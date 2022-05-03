Boyer Valley girls run fifth at Woodbine meet

The Boyer Valley girls netted a total of 49 points en route to placing fifth out of nine entrants at the Woodbine Track and Field Invitational on Thursday.

Treynor took home the team title with 143 points.

Oakland Riverside was second to the Cardinals with 94 points.

BV had one first-place finish, as the Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay team of Mariah Falkena, Jessica O’Day, Clara Gorham and Lauren Malone took gold in 10 minutes, 43.56 seconds.

Malone placed second in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:11.34.

Anna Seuntjens finished third in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.62.

BV’s distance medley relay team of Seuntjens, Malone, Gorham and O’Day took fourth in 5:08.26.

BV placed fifth in three relays: sprint medley, 4x100 and 4x400.

The sprint medley team of Seuntjens, Taryn Clemon, Whitney Hartmann and Reagan Harris ran 2:08.04.

The 4x100 foursome of Seuntjens, Kimarie Meeves, Malone and Hartmann ran 57.34, while the 4x400 unit of Clemon, Harris, O’Day and Abby Mandel circled the track in 5:02.61.