Boyer Valley girls second at Woodbine Invitational

The Boyer Valley girls tallied 28 points to take home second place at the Woodbine Cross Country Invitational on Monday.

Woodbine claimed the team title for the girls with 27 points.

On the boys’ side, BV’s Patrick Heffernan was the lone runner for the Bulldogs, as he captured the individual title out of 37 runners in a time of 17 minutes, 01.89 seconds.

Woodbine won the boys’ team title with 15 points. Missouri Valley was second with 63 points.

The BV girls were led by Lauren Malone, who placed fourth overall out of 27 runners in 23:09.20.

Mariah Falkena ran sixth overall in 23;51.50.

She was followed by Clara Gorham (8th, 24:38.20), Lauryn Muff (9th, 24:38.90), Lily Heistand (12th, 25:44.50) and Reagan Harris (23rd, 32:19.30).

Final Team Standings

Girls

1. Woodbine 27; 2. Boyer Valley 28; 3. CAM 75

Boys