Boyer Valley girls slip past Audubon

Boyer Valley and Audubon split a pair of nonconference basketball games on January 23 at Audubon.

In game one, BV’s Lauren Malone and Jessica O’Day each scored in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs posted a 46-37 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys led by eight at halftime, but wound up suffering a 71-60 loss to the host Wheelers.

Girls’ results

The nine-point win for Boyer Valley snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-10 overall.

BV trailed 13-7 with three minutes left in the second quarter, but then finished the frame on a 10-0 run to take a 17-13 lead into halftime.

BV led by five at 27-22 going into the fourth.

Audubon got no closer over the final eight minutes.

Malone led BV with 15 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

O’Day recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards to go with two steals.

Sylvia Sullivan just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 boards. She also had three blocks and two steals.

Mataya Bromert also had five points and three boards. Mariah Falkena finished with three points and eight boards.

Boys’ results

Audubon’s 11-point win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wheelers, as the BV boys fell to 2-11 overall with the loss.

BV led by eight at 34-26 at halftime, but was outscored 26-19 in the third, as the Wheelers pulled to within one at 53-52 to start the fourth.

Audubon then outscored BV 19-7 over the final eight minutes to win by 11.

BV’s Drew Volkmann poured in 24 points to lead all scorers. He scored 18 of his 24 in the first half, as he drained three of his four, three-point shots before halftime.

Evan Ten Eyck added 19 points, including 14 in the first half alone after hitting two of his three long-range bombs before the break.

Landon Chavez had six points with two second-half three-pointers.

Jack Heistand and Robert Gross each had four points as well.