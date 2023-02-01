 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boyer Valley girls slip past Audubon

  • 0

Boyer Valley and Audubon split a pair of nonconference basketball games on January 23 at Audubon.

In game one, BV’s Lauren Malone and Jessica O’Day each scored in double figures, as the Lady Bulldogs posted a 46-37 victory.

In the nightcap, the BV boys led by eight at halftime, but wound up suffering a 71-60 loss to the host Wheelers.

Girls’ results

The nine-point win for Boyer Valley snapped a two-game losing streak, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-10 overall.

BV trailed 13-7 with three minutes left in the second quarter, but then finished the frame on a 10-0 run to take a 17-13 lead into halftime.

BV led by five at 27-22 going into the fourth.

Audubon got no closer over the final eight minutes.

People are also reading…

Malone led BV with 15 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

O’Day recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards to go with two steals.

Sylvia Sullivan just missed a double-double with nine points and 11 boards. She also had three blocks and two steals.

Mataya Bromert also had five points and three boards. Mariah Falkena finished with three points and eight boards.

Boys’ results

Audubon’s 11-point win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Wheelers, as the BV boys fell to 2-11 overall with the loss.

BV led by eight at 34-26 at halftime, but was outscored 26-19 in the third, as the Wheelers pulled to within one at 53-52 to start the fourth.

Audubon then outscored BV 19-7 over the final eight minutes to win by 11.

BV’s Drew Volkmann poured in 24 points to lead all scorers. He scored 18 of his 24 in the first half, as he drained three of his four, three-point shots before halftime.

Evan Ten Eyck added 19 points, including 14 in the first half alone after hitting two of his three long-range bombs before the break.

Landon Chavez had six points with two second-half three-pointers.

Jack Heistand and Robert Gross each had four points as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

Big 12 releases 14-team sked for 2023

The Big 12 has released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule. It includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the Southeastern Conference. Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, on September 16 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, Central Florida goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Knierim, Frazier capture pairs gold at US skating nationals

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier captured another national pairs gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night with a spectacular free skate that scored them an overall season-best 227.97. The reigning world champions were forced to withdraw the night before last year's nationals when Frazier contracted COVID-19, denying them a chance to defend their 2021 title from their first season together. 

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Chiefs survive Bengals, get two weeks to heal for Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes deserved the game ball from the AFC title game. Travis Kelce probably did, too. But behind the scenes were Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder and his staff. They had to get their star QB ready for the Bengals and help their star tight end when back spasms nearly kept him from playing, too. Their work is just beginning. 

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen Isabeau Levito wins U.S. women's figure skating title

Teen star Isabeau Levito needed a near-flawless free skate to capture gold at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after Bradie Tennell's beautiful performance minutes earlier. And the 15-year-old accomplished just that, delivering a dazzling 149.55 score for a 223.33 total to win her first women's national championship. Levito drew a rousing standing ovation from an audience wowed by her poise under pressure on the big nationals stage.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Recommended for you