Boyer Valley girls suffer 25-point loss to Rams

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U raced out to a 34-6 first-quarter lead over Boyer Valley on Tuesday night, as the Rams recorded a lopsided 91-66 nonconference basketball victory over the Lady Bulldogs at Dunlap.

The loss dropped Larry Neilsen’s BV club to 0-2 on the young season.

MV/A-O/CO-U, which led 48-32 at halftime and 70-44 after three quarters, placed five girls in double figures and had 13 girls get their names in the scoring column.

Three BV girls scored in double figures, led by Jessica O’Day, who netted 16 points with eight points in each half. She added five rebounds and two steals.

Leah Cooper chipped in with 15 points, two boards and two steals.

Cooper scored 14 of her 15 points in the second half of play.

Talia Burkhart went 8-of-11 at the free throw line, finishing with 14 points, seven boards and one steal. She netted nine of her 14 points before halftime.

Kristen Neilsen had a nice all-around game for the Lady Bulldogs with eight points, six boards, three assists and two steals.