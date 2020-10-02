Boyer Valley girls swept by 1A state-ranked Crusaders

Boyer Valley lost a 3-0 decison to Class 1A, seventh-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.
The host Crusaders defeated the visiting Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 25-19, 25-18, as Larry Neilsen’s BV club fell to 4-2 in RVC play, 10-6 overall in matches and 28-24 in games.
Leah Cooper went 11-of-12 in serving with two aces for BV. Lauren Malone was 10-of-10 with three aces.
Kristen Neilsen hit on all eight of her serves with one ace. Maclayn Houston also was 7-of-8 with two aces.
Houston led BV at the net with 10 kills. Cooper added six kills.
Sydney Klein had a team-high nine assists with Malone adding six.
Cooper paced the Lady Bulldogs with eight digs in the match. Kristen Neilsen and Katelyn Neilsen each had seven digs.
Houston and Jessica O’Day each had one block assist on the night.