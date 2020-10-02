Boyer Valley girls swept by 1A state-ranked Crusaders

Boyer Valley lost a 3-0 decison to Class 1A, seventh-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball play on Tuesday night at Coon Rapids.

The host Crusaders defeated the visiting Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 25-19, 25-18, as Larry Neilsen’s BV club fell to 4-2 in RVC play, 10-6 overall in matches and 28-24 in games.

Leah Cooper went 11-of-12 in serving with two aces for BV. Lauren Malone was 10-of-10 with three aces.

Kristen Neilsen hit on all eight of her serves with one ace. Maclayn Houston also was 7-of-8 with two aces.

Houston led BV at the net with 10 kills. Cooper added six kills.

Sydney Klein had a team-high nine assists with Malone adding six.

Cooper paced the Lady Bulldogs with eight digs in the match. Kristen Neilsen and Katelyn Neilsen each had seven digs.