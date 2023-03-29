The start of the 2023 girls’ track and field season has Boyer Valley bringing back its entire roster from a year ago.

“I believe with adding our current freshmen to the roster, we will have a very rewarding season this year,” commented 13th-year head coach Stacy Pippitt, who will be joined this spring by third-year assistant coach Bailey Greenwood.

“Our strengths will be in our middle and long-distance events. We’re working to get better in our field events. I’m excited to actually have enough athletes to fill all of the events,” she added.

Pippitt will have a total roster of 21 girls, including three seniors, seven juniors, five sophomores and six freshmen.

Ten of the Lady Bulldog athletes return as letterwinners.

Returning veterans are senior Reagan Harris; juniors Jessica O’Day, Lauren Malone, Whitney Hartman, Abby Mandel and Anna Seuntjens; and sophomores Taryn Clemon, Clara Gorham, Mariah Falkena and Kimarie Meeves.

BV brings back four girls who competed in two events in the Class 1A portion of the state track and field meet at Drake Stadium at Des Moines.

Individually, Malone competed in the 400-meter hurdles event and placed 16th overall in 1:10.52.

BV returns all four runners from its state-qualifying 4x800 relay team.

The foursome of Gorham, Falkena, O’Day and Malone finished 17th in Class 1A in 10:40.63.

Filling out BV’s roster are seniors Lisa Renner and Mercedes Garcia; juniors Kim Jacobi and Jennifer Allen; sophomore Cecelia Perez; and freshmen Sylvia Sullivan, Maddie Gunia, Lauryn Muff, Lilly Heistand, Charley Benjamin and Grace Harris.

2023 Schedule

March

28 — Woodbine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

April

4 — Denison-Schleswig Co-Ed at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 11 — Griswold Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 13 — Tri-Center Invitational at Neola, 4:30 p.m.; 17 — Ace Nelson Relays at Denison, 4:30 p.m.; 20 — O-A/BC-IG Invitational at Ida Grove, 4:30 p.m.; 25 — Missouri Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; 27 — Woodbine Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

May

1 — Rolling Valley Conference Meet at Mondamin, 4 p.m.; 5 — Rebel Relays at Sloan, 4:30 p.m.; 8 — Boyer Valley Invitational, 4:30 p.m.