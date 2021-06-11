Boyer Valley girls upset Woodbine in RVC action

Kylie Petersen belted a two-run home run and Makenzie Dumbaugh had a solid outing in the circle on Wednesday night, as Boyer Valley knocked off Woodbine 4-1 in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Dow City.

The win moved BV to 3-3 in RVC play and 4-5 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped Woodbine to 6-1 in the league and 11-2 overall.

BV was hanging onto a slight 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Petersen gave the Lady Bulldogs some breathing room with a two-run home run over the left field fence to make it 4-1.

It was the first career home run for the senior Petersen, who went 2-for-3 in the win.

Leah Cooper went 1-for-3 with one run and one stolen base. Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-3 with one run and a stolen base as well.

Alexia Miller and Maria Puck both went 1-for-3 as well.