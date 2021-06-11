Boyer Valley girls upset Woodbine in RVC action

Kylie Petersen belted a two-run home run and Makenzie Dumbaugh had a solid outing in the circle on Wednesday night, as Boyer Valley knocked off Woodbine 4-1 in Rolling Valley Conference softball action at Dow City.
The win moved BV to 3-3 in RVC play and 4-5 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped Woodbine to 6-1 in the league and 11-2 overall.
BV was hanging onto a slight 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Petersen gave the Lady Bulldogs some breathing room with a two-run home run over the left field fence to make it 4-1.
It was the first career home run for the senior Petersen, who went 2-for-3 in the win.
Leah Cooper went 1-for-3 with one run and one stolen base. Danyelle Hikins was 1-for-3 with one run and a stolen base as well.
Alexia Miller and Maria Puck both went 1-for-3 as well.
Dumbaugh went the distance for BV in the circle and threw only 67 pitches in picking up the win. She gave up the one run on only two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.