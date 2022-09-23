 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boyer Valley knocks off Woodbine in three straight games

BV girls at Woodbine

Boyer Valley earned a 3-0 sweep of Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Woodbine.

BV defeated the host Tigers 25-17, 25-21, 25-13, as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 3-1 in RVC play, 11-9 overall and 28-21 in games.

Ava Ten Eyck led all BV servers by going 21-of-22 with five aces to her credit.

Maria Puck was 14-of-15 with four aces. Jessica O’Day was 9-of-10 with one ace. Zoey Yanak finished 8-of-11 with one ace.

Anna Seuntjens went 7-of-8 with two aces, while Lauren Malone wound up 5-of-6.

O’Day paced the Lady Bulldog hitters with 13 kills on the night.

Sylvia Sullivan added seven kills. Ten Eyck was next with six kills.

Malone had a team-high 22 assists in the setting department.

Ten Eyck led the team with 11 digs. Puck had nine digs. O’Day followed with six. Malone had four digs with Yanak netting three digs for the winners.

Sullivan contributed four solo blocks for the visitors. Seuntjens also had one solo block.

