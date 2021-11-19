Boyer Valley lands eight players on all-district football teams

Boyer Valley landed eight players on the 2021 Eight-Man, All-District 10 Football Teams released recently.
BV had two first-team selections, four second-team picks and two honorable mention choices.
Seniors Carsan Wood and Trevor Malone both were first-team picks on the defensive side with Wood as a defensive back and Malone as a punter for the Bulldogs.
Named to the second team on offense were senior quarterback Brayden Hast and junior utility player Drew Volkmann.
Bulldog players recognized on the second-team defense were senior defensive back Jaidan Ten Eyck and junior linebacker Bobby Gross.
BV had two honorable mention picks in sophomores Charlie Brasel and Ben Lantz.
CAM senior quarterback/running back Lane Spieker was named the most valuable player in District 10.
Audubon senior quarterback Gavin Smith was recognized as the offensive player of the year, while CAM senior linebacker Joe Kaufman was named the defensive player of the year.
Woodbine senior Dylan Hoefer also was named the lineman of the year in District 10.
BV had 10 District 10 all-academic selections in Malone, Volkmann, Gross, Brasel, Lantz, Cael Beam (Jr.), Josh Gorden (Jr.), Cole Miller (Jr.), Jacob Berens (Soph.) and Zayden Reffitt (Soph.).
Those athletes honored as All-District 10 performers on the field are below.
First Team Offense
Gavin Smith, Audubon, QB, Sr.; Lane Spieker, CAM, QB/RB, Sr.; Carter Andreasen, Audubon, RB, Sr.; Paul Freund, Woodbine, TE/WR, Sr.; Tyler Kingery, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, TE/WR, Sr.; Cooper Nielsen, Audubon, OL, Jr.; Reese Oglesbee, CAM, OL, Sr.; Easton Nelson, Exira/EH-K, OL, Jr.; Matthew Beisswenger, Audubon, K., Sr.; Cory Bantam, Woodbine, Utility, Sr.
First Team Defense
Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, DL, Sr.; Cade Ticknor, CAM, DL, Sr.; Joey Schramm, Audubon, DL, Sr.; Joe Kaufman, CAM, LV, Sr.; Sage Evans, West Harrison, LB, Jr.; Trey Petersen, Exira/EH-K, LB, Jr.; Tanner Oswald, Coon Rapids-Bayard, DB, Sr.; Carsan Wood, Boyer Valley, DB. Sr.; Trevor Malone, Boyer Valley, K, Sr.; Colby Rich, CAM, Utility, Sr.; Gabe Gilgen, West Harrison, Returner, Sr.
Second Team Offense
Brayden Hast, Boyer Valley, QB, Sr.; Walker Rife, West Harrison, RB, Jr.; Easton Hayes, Coon Rapids-Bayard, RB, Sr.; Braden Wessel, Audubon, TE/WR, Sr.; Cameron Cline, Woodbine, TE/WR., Jr.; Alex Foran, Audubon, OL, Sr.; Gavyn Jessen, CAM, OL, Jr.; Nolan Hensley, CAM, OL, Sr.; Manny Beisswenger, Audubon, K, Jr.; Drew Volkmann, Boyer Valley, Utility, Jr.
Second Team Defense
Garrett Christensen, Audubon, DL, Sr.; Gavin Kelley, Woodbine, DL, Soph.; Braxton Marxen, Exira/EH-K, DL, Jr.; Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley, LB, Jr.; Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, LB, Sr.; Jack Follmann, CAM, LB, Soph.; Jaidan Ten Eyck, Boyer Valley, DL, Sr.; Austin Williams, CAM, DB, Soph.; Koleson Evans, West Harrison, P, Jr.; Gavin Larsen, Audubon, Utility, Jr.,; Omarion Floyd, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Returner, Soph.
Honorable Mention
Audubon: Brandon Jensen, Sr.; Jackson Deist, Sr.
Boyer Valley: Charlie Brasel, Soph.; Ben Lantz, Soph.