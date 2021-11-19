Boyer Valley lands eight players on all-district football teams

Boyer Valley landed eight players on the 2021 Eight-Man, All-District 10 Football Teams released recently.

BV had two first-team selections, four second-team picks and two honorable mention choices.

Seniors Carsan Wood and Trevor Malone both were first-team picks on the defensive side with Wood as a defensive back and Malone as a punter for the Bulldogs.

Named to the second team on offense were senior quarterback Brayden Hast and junior utility player Drew Volkmann.

Bulldog players recognized on the second-team defense were senior defensive back Jaidan Ten Eyck and junior linebacker Bobby Gross.

BV had two honorable mention picks in sophomores Charlie Brasel and Ben Lantz.

CAM senior quarterback/running back Lane Spieker was named the most valuable player in District 10.

Audubon senior quarterback Gavin Smith was recognized as the offensive player of the year, while CAM senior linebacker Joe Kaufman was named the defensive player of the year.