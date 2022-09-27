Boyer Valley loses early lead in setback to Woodbine

Boyer Valley raced out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter on Friday night, but then was shut out the rest of the way, as Woodbine rallied for a 32-21 victory over the Bulldogs in Eight-Man, District 10 football action at Dunlap.

The loss in BV’s homecoming game was the fourth in a row for the Bulldogs, which slipped to 0-4 in District 8 and 1-4 overall.

The win, on the other hand, snapped a four-game losing streak for Woodbine, as the Tigers moved to 1-3 in District 8 and 1-4 overall as well.

BV finished the night with 311 total yards, including 259 yards passing by Bulldog quarterback Cael Beam, who had a hand in all three of his team’s touchdowns in the first quarter.

Beam, who completed 19 of his 35 passes had scoring throws of 43 yards to Drew Volkmann and 36 yards to Bobby Gross.

Beam also had a one-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter.

BV rushed the ball for 52 yards, led by Gross, who had nine carries for 26 yards. Beam also ran the ball 14 times for 22 yards with his one TD.

Volkmann led all Bulldog receivers with 10 catches for 142 yards and the one TD reception.

Gross had two catches for 42 yards and the one TD reception. Luke Cripps also caught four balls for 45 yards, while Josh Gorden had three receptions for 30 yards.

Woodbine, which netted 314 total yards, scored 16 points in the second quarter to trail 21-16 at halftime.

The Tigers then scored eight points in the third quarter and eight more in the fourth for the win.

Woodbine quarterback Brodyn Pryor was 16-of-35 for 201 yards with three scoring passes for the Tigers.

Two of his TD passes went to Brenner Sullivan, who also returned an interception 50 yards for a third TD on the night.

Defensively for BV, Volkmann had seven solo tackles. Gross added 6.5 tackles (5 solo). Robert Brasel also had six solo tackles for the hosts.

Josh Gorden had four tackles in all with a fumble recovery to his credit.

“Football is a game of peaks and valleys. We had them down and we just shot ourselves in the foot,” commented Boyer Valley coach Nate Christensen, whose team failed to come away with points on three different occasions inside Woodbine’s 10-yard line.

“After the first quarter, Woodbine got the momentum and we just could never get it back in our favor. It’s disappointing, because we had them down and couldn’t put them away,” he added.