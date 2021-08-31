Boyer Valley manhandles River Valley in season opener

Malone led all BV receivers with his two grabs for TDs and 70 yards.

Hast also caught two passes for 19 yards.

Jaidan Ten Eyck had a big night as well for the Bulldogs.

Ten Eyck intercepted a pass on River Valley’s first offensive play and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 57 yards for another score and finished the night with 176 total yards on kickoff and punt returns.

"A lot of guys had good nights for us, but a lot of credit has to go to our offensive linemen. They did a great job of blocking and staying focused," commented Christensen.

"Our guys came out right from the start and set the tone. Ten Eyck had a big night with his interception and kickoff return for touchdowns," he added.

"We really accomplished what I wanted the guys to. They all played hard and it was a good win to start the season," the first-year Bulldog boss remarked.