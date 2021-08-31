Boyer Valley manhandles River Valley in season opener

Boyer Valley opened its 2021 Eight-Man football season on Friday night with an impressive 68-14 victory over River Valley at Correctionville.
The win also came in Nate Christensen’s debut as BV’s head coach.
The Bulldogs completely dominated the Wolverines, outgaining the hosts 296-55 in total yards.
On the night, BV tallied 202 yards rushing and 94 yards passing, while River Valley gained all 55 of its yards on the ground.
BV set the tone right away, racing out to a 30-0 first-quarter lead en route to a 44-0 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs then led 60-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Volkmann, on the night, carried the ball eight times for 105 yards with rushing touchdowns of 35 and 24 yards, respectively.
He also completed all five of his passes for 94 yards with two scoring throws of 58 and 12 yards to Trevor Malone.
Josh Gorden also had two short rushing touchdowns of two yards and one yard.
Braydon Hast also ran the ball eight times for 31 yards with a four-yard TD run to his credit.
Malone led all BV receivers with his two grabs for TDs and 70 yards.
Hast also caught two passes for 19 yards.
Jaidan Ten Eyck had a big night as well for the Bulldogs.
Ten Eyck intercepted a pass on River Valley’s first offensive play and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. He also returned a kickoff 57 yards for another score and finished the night with 176 total yards on kickoff and punt returns.
"A lot of guys had good nights for us, but a lot of credit has to go to our offensive linemen. They did a great job of blocking and staying focused," commented Christensen.
"Our guys came out right from the start and set the tone. Ten Eyck had a big night with his interception and kickoff return for touchdowns," he added.
"We really accomplished what I wanted the guys to. They all played hard and it was a good win to start the season," the first-year Bulldog boss remarked.
Defensively for BV, Hast led the team with five solo tackles. Jacob Berens also was in on 3.5 tackles. Ten Eyck and Cooper Petersen both were in on 2.5 tackles.